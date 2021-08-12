Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post $125.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.30 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $105.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $484.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.70 million to $491.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $529.24 million, with estimates ranging from $509.20 million to $546.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,117 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $574.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

