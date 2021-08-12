Brokerages Expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

ADN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,780,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,815,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $13,390,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advent Technologies by 103.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 738,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,578,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,537. The company has a market cap of $361.93 million, a P/E ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 0.39. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $19.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.96.

Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

