Brokerages Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Post $0.34 EPS

Brokerages forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

ACC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.96. 15,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 697.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

