Brokerages Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.09. BRP Group also posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,389. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

