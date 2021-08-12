Brokerages Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price at $188.50

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.50.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $851,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,462,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $275,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,403 shares of company stock worth $16,077,097 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $161.21. 721,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $97.62 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

