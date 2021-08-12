Brokerages Set AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Target Price at $94.43

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock worth $1,966,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

AMN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.45. 1,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,911. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

