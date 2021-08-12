Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT at $68.83

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $54.61. 17,183,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,629,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.93.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,674,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,634,997. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

