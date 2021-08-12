Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) PT at $45.50

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of EMLAF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.38. 736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488. Empire has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

