Brokerages Set Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) PT at $37.42

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $277,100.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,266 shares in the company, valued at $15,910,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Medallia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Medallia by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Medallia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medallia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDLA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.26.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

