Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) PT at $13.53

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after buying an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,076,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,097,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 486.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,114,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,325. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 177.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.