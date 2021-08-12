Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) PT at $13.53

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.53.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SITC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,325. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 177.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $16.52.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.
