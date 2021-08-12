Brokerages Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Price Target at $29.64

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

SWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75. SolarWinds has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 56,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.