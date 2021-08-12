Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cara Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.09). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CARA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $649.67 million, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

