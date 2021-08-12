Brokers Offer Predictions for Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOSS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

GOSS stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $631.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $26,576,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $8,761,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 182.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,276,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 825,566 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 181.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 812,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 663,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

