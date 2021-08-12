Brokers Set Expectations for ShockWave Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ShockWave Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -84.23 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $203.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.39.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,063,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,464,775. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after acquiring an additional 183,398 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after buying an additional 99,246 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

