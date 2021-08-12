Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBU. iA Financial started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.