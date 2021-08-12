Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 45.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

