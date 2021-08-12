Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $201,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

