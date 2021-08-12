Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) is Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable accounts for 2.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 66.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE BEPC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $42.20. 459,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,952. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

