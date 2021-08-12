BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BRP Group traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 4416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BRP Group by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

