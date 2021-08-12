BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.79. 3,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,855. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a one year low of $43.47 and a one year high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.