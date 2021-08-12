Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian raised their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of HOM.U traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.36. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.32. The firm has a market cap of C$462.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,104.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.39 per share, with a total value of C$52,565.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 999,972 shares in the company, valued at C$17,393,944.96. Insiders bought a total of 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 over the last quarter.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.