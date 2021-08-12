BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Announces Earnings Results

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.04. 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,944. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30.

In related news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTRS. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

