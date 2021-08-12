C Malcolm Holland III Sells 751 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C Malcolm Holland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, C Malcolm Holland III sold 100 shares of Veritex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $35.30 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $16,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Veritex by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

