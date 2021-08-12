Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.92. Cabot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

CBT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,653. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Cabot will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

