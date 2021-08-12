CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Hits $56.24 on Major Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for $56.24 or 0.00127626 BTC on major exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $232,950.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.93 or 0.00862160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00108682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00154669 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

