CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

CACI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.60. 282,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.81. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in CACI International by 18.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CACI International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

