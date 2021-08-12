Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $1,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $5,768,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $3,273,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $486,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,782.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,229 shares of company stock worth $1,998,247 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CADE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.59. 6,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,381. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.86. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.