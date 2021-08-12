Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 211.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 211.17 ($2.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Cairn Energy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CNE stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 181 ($2.36). The company had a trading volume of 3,753,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,361. The stock has a market capitalization of £903.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.50. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

