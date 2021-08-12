Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CAL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,097. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $917.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Caleres by 4.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 66.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,214 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

