Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT Raised to $44.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELY. B. Riley upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. 60,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,487. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,383,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

