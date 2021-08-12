Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CAMT stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.62. Camtek has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,764,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Camtek by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,449 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

