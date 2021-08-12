Canaccord Genuity Downgrades SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) to Hold

SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

SL Industries stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

