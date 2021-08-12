Canaccord Genuity Increases Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$62.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HDI. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.42.
Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$38.91 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$20.68 and a 1 year high of C$40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The company has a market cap of C$828.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.28.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
