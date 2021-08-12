Canaccord Genuity Increases Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$62.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HDI. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.42.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$38.91 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$20.68 and a 1 year high of C$40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The company has a market cap of C$828.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.28.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.7024023 EPS for the current year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

