Canaccord Genuity Raises Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to C$30.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CGC. TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.01.

CGC traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.52. 66,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,500. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 768,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 345,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 499,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

