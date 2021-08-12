Canaccord Genuity Trims Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Target Price to C$7.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRON. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.21.

CRON opened at C$8.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.02. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$6.55 and a 52-week high of C$20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -7.92.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

