Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by TD Securities

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of GOOS opened at $38.71 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

