Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $143.95

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$143.95 and traded as high as C$147.73. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$147.42, with a volume of 740,893 shares changing hands.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.62.

The stock has a market cap of C$66.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$144.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6326006 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Insiders have sold a total of 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

