Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.19

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$89.19 and last traded at C$90.06, with a volume of 745064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$91.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$255.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$60.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

