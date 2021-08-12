Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$201.32. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$200.57, with a volume of 182,536 shares.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$195.87.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40. Also, Director Diana Leslie Chant bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at C$483,927.34.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

