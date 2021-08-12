Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.92. Cango shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

CANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $584.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. Analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CANG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth $5,970,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the second quarter valued at $3,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the first quarter valued at $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the first quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the first quarter valued at $1,347,000. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

