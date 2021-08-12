Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Position Cut by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGC. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 37.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $834,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 16.2% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.52. 82,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CGC shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.01.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

