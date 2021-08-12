Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Boosted by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $800,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 36,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

COF traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.93. 3,264,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $63.39 and a one year high of $177.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

