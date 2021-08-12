Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.25

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $170.25 and last traded at $169.82, with a volume of 39870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.21.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

