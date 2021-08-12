Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.82% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

CGRN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.51. 160,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,777. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.56. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

CGRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.