Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

CRDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock remained flat at $$5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 19,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,643. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $233.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,225 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after acquiring an additional 799,511 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 785,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 290,921 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,628,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

