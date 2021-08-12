Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

CRDF has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

CRDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.91. 519,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.62. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $233.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. Equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

