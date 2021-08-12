CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on December 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

MTBCP opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.90. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

