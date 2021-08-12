CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareCloud Inc. provides healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems. The company’s products and services including revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management at www.carecloud.com. CareCloud Inc., formerly known as MTBC Inc., is based in Somerset, New Jersey. “

MTBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 1,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.87. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at $381,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,494,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,359. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter valued at $51,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

