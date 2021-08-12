Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $81.33 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

