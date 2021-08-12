Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after buying an additional 763,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after buying an additional 689,807 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,828,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.10. 1,837,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,005. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.79.

